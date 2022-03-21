Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year

    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year

    BAHRAIN

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, commanding general, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), far left, Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (MARCENT), left, Cpl. Blake W. Roberts, a legal clerk with TF 51/5, center, Sgt. Maj. Steven L. Lunsford, MARCENT sergeant major, right, and Sgt. Maj. Rafael C. Vargas, TF 51/5 sergeant major, far right, pose for a group photo after an award ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 21. Rock awarded Roberts the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of his selection as the MARCENT Marine of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year
    TAGS

    MARCENT
    Marine of the Year
    TF 51/5

