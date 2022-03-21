TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year

U.S. Marine Cpl. Blake W. Roberts, a legal clerk with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade stands at attention while Sgt. Maj. Steven L. Lunsford, sergeant major of Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (MARCENT) reads a citation during an award ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 21. Roberts was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for being selected as the MARCENT Marine of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

