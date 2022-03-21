U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (MARCENT) presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Cpl. Blake W. Roberts, a legal clerk with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade during an award ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 21. Rock awarded Roberts the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of his selection as the MARCENT Marine of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 06:47 Photo ID: 7103334 VIRIN: 220321-M-AU949-0383 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.6 MB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF 51/5 Gator is recognized as the MARCENT Marine of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.