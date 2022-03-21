AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Byron Harts, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, shoots a basket during a wheelchair basketball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 21, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)
