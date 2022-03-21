AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Greene(left) and U.S. Senior Master Sgt. Brian Williams(right), Air Force Wounded Warrior athletes, attempt to secure the ball during tipoff for a wheelchair basketball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 21, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

