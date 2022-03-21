U.S. Air Force Ret. Tech. Sgt. Clifton Flint, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, shoots a free throw during a wheelchair basketball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 21, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)
Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 22:07
Photo ID:
|7103030
VIRIN:
|220322-F-LA783-0596
Resolution:
|4809x2705
Size:
|10.86 MB
Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition [Image 9 of 9]
