U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Pesantez, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, moves down court during a wheelchair basketball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 21, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 22:07 Photo ID: 7103027 VIRIN: 220321-F-LA783-0439 Resolution: 3823x2472 Size: 8.81 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.