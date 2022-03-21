U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Pesantez, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, moves down court during a wheelchair basketball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 21, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 22:07
|Photo ID:
|7103027
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-LA783-0439
|Resolution:
|3823x2472
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
