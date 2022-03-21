U.S. Air Force Ret. Capt. Heather Wright, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, shoots a basket during a wheelchair basketball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 21, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 22:07
|Photo ID:
|7103026
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-LA783-0374
|Resolution:
|4620x3096
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT