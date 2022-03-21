Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition [Image 3 of 9]

    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Ret. Capt. Heather Wright, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, shoots a basket during a wheelchair basketball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 21, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 22:07
    Photo ID: 7103026
    VIRIN: 220321-F-LA783-0374
    Resolution: 4620x3096
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wheelchair Basketball
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT