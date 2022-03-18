Leaders of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego take a group photo with U.S. Navy Sailors and the staff of Dewey Elementary at Dewey Elementary School in San Diego, March 18, 2022. Schools included in the Purple Star Program work to support their students who are apart of military families. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)
