An award is presented to a staff member on behalf of Dewey Elementary School at Dewey Elementary School, San Diego, March 18, 2022. Dewey Elementary School was recognized as a Purple Star Program school for their support to students in military families. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

