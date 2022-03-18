Purple Star Program

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Abel T. Leal, Sgt. Maj. of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, talks to a Dewey Elementary staff member at Dewey Elementary School, San Diego, March 18, 2022. The Purple Start Program recognizes schools who give support to their students in military families. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

