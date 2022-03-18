U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Dewey Elementary staff members get together to recognize the school as a Purple Star Program School at Dewey Elementary School in San Diego, March 18, 2022. Schools included in the Purple Star Program work to support their students who are apart of military families. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

