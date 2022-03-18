Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Star Program [Image 2 of 6]

    Purple Star Program

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, talks to a Dewey Elementary staff member at Dewey Elementary School in San Diego, March 18, 2022. The Purple Start Program recognizes schools who give support to their students in military families. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 20:09
    Photo ID: 7102875
    VIRIN: 220318-M-MI059-1003
    Resolution: 8424x5616
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

