Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2022) - Aircrewman Tactical-Helicopter 1st Class John Arbuckle (left) and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Justin Gaddis (right), assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 85, view the plaque of Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 1st Class Jonathan Clement, an HSC-85 Sailor who was killed in a training accident in 2018, at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in San Diego, Feb. 3. Arbuckle and Gaddis were Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalists for Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) and visited the memorial along with their fellow finalists gathered in San Diego for CNAFR SOY Finalist Week, spending time networking among their peers and CNAFR leadership during the selection process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

