Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2022) - Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Anthony Scott reports for his final board during Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) Sailor of the Year (SOY) Finalist Week at CNAFR headquarters in San Diego, Feb. 2. SOY Finalists gathered in San Diego for CNAFR SOY Finalist Week, spending time networking among their peers and CNAFR leadership during the selection process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

