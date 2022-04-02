Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 4, 2022) - Command Master Chief Tom Lintz, Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) presents a plaque to Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Kenny Young for his selection as CNAFR Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) at the Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill in San Diego, Feb. 4. SOY Finalists gathered in San Diego for CNAFR SOY Finalist Week, spending time networking among their peers and CNAFR leadership during the selection process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

