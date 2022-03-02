Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2022) - Command Master Chief Tom Lintz of Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) speaks to CNAFR Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalists at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in San Diego, Feb. 3. Finalists gathered in San Diego for CNAFR SOY Finalist Week, spending time networking among their peers and CNAFR leadership during the selection process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

