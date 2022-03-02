Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week [Image 2 of 7]

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2022) - Command Master Chief Tom Lintz of Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) speaks to CNAFR Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalists at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in San Diego, Feb. 3. Finalists gathered in San Diego for CNAFR SOY Finalist Week, spending time networking among their peers and CNAFR leadership during the selection process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 17:03
    Photo ID: 7102660
    VIRIN: 220203-N-SF984-0008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week
    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week
    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week
    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week
    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week
    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week
    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    SOY
    CNAFR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT