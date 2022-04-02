Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalists Gather in San Diego for SOY Finalist Week

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 4, 2022) - Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Teitsort speaks at the Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) Sailor of the Year (SOY) Awards Dinner after his selection as CNAFR Sea SOY at the Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill in San Diego, Feb. 4. Finalists gathered in San Diego for CNAFR SOY Finalist Week, spending time networking among their peers and CNAFR leadership during the selection process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

