    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    59th MDW: Pulmonary trains for CPET [Image 5 of 7]

    59th MDW: Pulmonary trains for CPET

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    John Sessums, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron respiratory care practitioner, attaches an adapter to analyze a patient’s lung function during a Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test in the Pulmonary Clinic at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. The CPET is a clinical tool that evaluates exercise capacity and determine cardiac or lung conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 13:53
    Photo ID: 7102319
    VIRIN: 220224-F-JG587-1067
    Resolution: 5908x4220
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th MDW: Pulmonary trains for CPET [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cardio
    pulmonary
    heart
    exercise
    lungs

