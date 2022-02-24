A group of 59th Medical Specialty Squadron respiratory therapists practice creating a patient data report as part of a Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test in the Pulmonary Clinic at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. The results from the CPET are sent to the patient’s physician for further review and continuing care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 13:53 Photo ID: 7102318 VIRIN: 220224-F-JG587-1062 Resolution: 5062x3616 Size: 2.62 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59th MDW: Pulmonary trains for CPET [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.