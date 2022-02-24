Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th MDW: Pulmonary trains for CPET [Image 4 of 7]

    59th MDW: Pulmonary trains for CPET

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A group of 59th Medical Specialty Squadron respiratory therapists practice creating a patient data report as part of a Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test in the Pulmonary Clinic at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. The results from the CPET are sent to the patient’s physician for further review and continuing care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 13:53
    Photo ID: 7102318
    VIRIN: 220224-F-JG587-1062
    Resolution: 5062x3616
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
    cardio
    pulmonary
    heart
    exercise
    lungs

