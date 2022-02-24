59th MDW: Pulmonary trains for CPET

Airman 1st Class Austin Starks-Saenz, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron medical administration technician, undergoes a breathing test at the beginning of a Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test in the Pulmonary Clinic at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. The CPET assesses the patient's exercise responses involving the pulmonary, cardiovascular and skeletal muscle systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

