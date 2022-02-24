59th MDW: Pulmonary trains for CPET

John Sessums, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron respiratory care practitioner, fits a patient with a specialized mask during a Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test in the Pulmonary Clinic at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. The CPET is a clinical tool that evaluates exercise capacity and determine cardiac or lung conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
