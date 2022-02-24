John Sessums, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron respiratory care practitioner, places electrodes on a patient as part of a Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test in the Pulmonary Clinic at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. The CPET is a clinical tool that evaluates exercise capacity and determine cardiac or lung conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 13:53 Photo ID: 7102296 VIRIN: 220224-F-JG587-1021 Resolution: 6056x4326 Size: 3.69 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59th MDW: Pulmonary trains for CPET [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.