SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella

220317-N-OX321-2131 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 17, 2022) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, center right, and Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA), center left, prepare to depart Naval Air Station Sigonella to visit the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on March 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

