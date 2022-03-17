SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella

220317-N-OX321-2065 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 17, 2022) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, left, speaks with Command Master Chief Anna Wood, Naval Air Station Sigonella command master chief, upon arrival to NAS Sigonella on March 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

