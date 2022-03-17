Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella [Image 3 of 7]

    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220317-N-GK686-2132 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 17, 2022) – Marc Villarreal, Sigonella Middle/High School principal, left, greets Mrs. Betty Del Toro, wife of the secretary of the Navy, before a look at the school as part of a tour of Naval Air Station Sigonella, March 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 06:08
    Photo ID: 7101470
    VIRIN: 220317-N-GK686-2132
    Resolution: 3596x2569
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV
    Honorable
    Carlos Del Toro
    Betty Del Toro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT