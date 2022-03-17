SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella

220317-N-GK686-2132 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 17, 2022) – Marc Villarreal, Sigonella Middle/High School principal, left, greets Mrs. Betty Del Toro, wife of the secretary of the Navy, before a look at the school as part of a tour of Naval Air Station Sigonella, March 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

