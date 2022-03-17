Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella [Image 5 of 7]

    SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220317-N-OX321-3022 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 17, 2022) – A C-2A Greyhound, attached to Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 40, returns to Naval Air Station Sigonella with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) aboard after a visit to the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on March 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    NAS Sigonella
    SECNAV
    Honorable
    Carlos Del Toro
    Betty Del Toro

