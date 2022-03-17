SECNAV Visits NAS Sigonella

220317-N-OX321-3022 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 17, 2022) – A C-2A Greyhound, attached to Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 40, returns to Naval Air Station Sigonella with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Adm. Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) aboard after a visit to the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on March 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

