USS New Orleans Gun Shoot Qualification March, 2022

220313-N-XB010-1005 EAST CHINA SEA (March 13, 2022) Sailors assigned to USS New Orleans (LPD 18) fire and reload 9mm handguns during a gun shoot on the flight deck. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

