    USS New Orleans Gun Shoot Qualification March, 2022 [Image 1 of 10]

    USS New Orleans Gun Shoot Qualification March, 2022

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220313-N-XB010-1002 EAST CHINA SEA (March 13, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Benjamin Bartelmey, from Chicago, right, provides instructions to Sailors assigned to USS New Orleans (LPD 18) prior to a gun shoot on the flight deck. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Gun Shoot Qualification March, 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

