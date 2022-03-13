220313-N-XB010-1004 EAST CHINA SEA (March 13, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jose Gonzalez, from New Haven, Conn., fires a 9mm handgun during a gun shoot on USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) flight deck. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 20:19 Photo ID: 7101096 VIRIN: 220314-N-XB010-1021 Resolution: 5686x3796 Size: 917.47 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans Gun Shoot Qualification March, 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.