USS New Orleans Handle Line March, 2022

220313-N-XB010-1001 SASEBO, Japan (March 13, 2022) Sailors assigned to USS New Orleans (LPD 28) heave line on the ship’s forecastle. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

