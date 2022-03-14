USS New Orleans Flight Operations March, 2022

220314-N-XB010-1004 EAST CHINA SEA (March 14, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Tammaze Rubio, from Little Rock, Ark., removes a chock and chain from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Archangels” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Detachment 6, on USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) flight deck. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

