Kuwaiti and U.S. Soldiers exchange medical knowledge

Kuwaiti soldiers assigned to the Kuwait Land Force, and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post and Task Force Spartan, participate in a combined medical expertise exchange near Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 9, 2022. The exchange promoted interoperability and trust.

