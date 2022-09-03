Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 09:05 Photo ID: 7100400 VIRIN: 220309-A-RV385-718 Resolution: 5393x3595 Size: 12.58 MB Location: KW

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Kuwaiti and U.S. Soldiers exchange medical knowledge [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.