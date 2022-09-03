Kuwaiti and U.S. Soldiers exchange medical knowledge

Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey D. McDonnell, a combat medic assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, inserts a nasopharyngeal into the nasal passage of a Kuwaiti soldier during a combined medical expertise exchange with the Kuwait Land Force, the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post, and Task Force Spartan, near Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 9, 2022. The exchange promoted interoperability and trust.

