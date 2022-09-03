Spc. Amanda L. McMillin, a combat medic assigned to Task Force Spartan, and Capt. Justin W. Cooper, a health services human resource manager assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, demonstrate a casualty transportation method during a combined medical expertise exchange with the Kuwait Land Force, the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post, and Task Force Spartan, near Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 9, 2022. The exchange promoted interoperability and trust.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 09:06 Photo ID: 7100403 VIRIN: 220309-A-RV385-754 Resolution: 5072x3381 Size: 10.07 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kuwaiti and U.S. Soldiers exchange medical knowledge [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.