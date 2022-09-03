Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwaiti and U.S. Soldiers exchange medical knowledge [Image 5 of 11]

    Kuwaiti and U.S. Soldiers exchange medical knowledge

    KUWAIT

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Pvt. Michael D. Dillon, a combat medic assigned to 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), smiles during a combined medical expertise exchange with the Kuwait Land Force, the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post, and Task Force Spartan, near Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 9, 2022. The exchange promoted interoperability and trust.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 09:06
    This work, Kuwaiti and U.S. Soldiers exchange medical knowledge [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    combined
    partnership
    training

