NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter

220317-N-N0443-0004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 17, 2022) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander of Naval Education and Training Command, presents a Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal to Mr. Eric Green, a human resources specialist for Military Manning (N122) in Pensacola, Fla., during a hybrid award ceremony in the NETC headquarters aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Mar. 17. Green received the medal and a plaque for being selected as the NETC senior civilian of the quarter for first quarter fiscal year (FY) 2022.

