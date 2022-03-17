NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter

220317-N-N0443-0002 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 17, 2022) Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, a native of Wilmington, N.C., watches a video monitor in the NETC headquarters aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola as Mr. Steven Roeseler, a product line analyst for NETC Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tenn., is congratulated by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander of NETC, Mar. 17 for being selected as junior civilian of the quarter for first quarter fiscal year (FY) 2022. To ensure the off-station employee received recognition for his accomplishments and to allow NETC staff across the nation attend, NETC hosted the Civilian of the Quarter award ceremony in a hybrid (both live and virtual) ceremony.

