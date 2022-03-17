Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter [Image 1 of 4]

    NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Carla Thomas 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    220317-N-N0443-0002 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 17, 2022) Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, a native of Wilmington, N.C., watches a video monitor in the NETC headquarters aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola as Mr. Steven Roeseler, a product line analyst for NETC Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tenn., is congratulated by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander of NETC, Mar. 17 for being selected as junior civilian of the quarter for first quarter fiscal year (FY) 2022. To ensure the off-station employee received recognition for his accomplishments and to allow NETC staff across the nation attend, NETC hosted the Civilian of the Quarter award ceremony in a hybrid (both live and virtual) ceremony.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 10:04
    Photo ID: 7098789
    VIRIN: 220317-N-N0443-0002
    Resolution: 4510x2963
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    This work, NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by Carla Thomas

    NETC
    Navy Civilian Employees

