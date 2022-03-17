220317-N-N0443-0006 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 17, 2022) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander of Naval Education and Training Command, presents a plaque to Mr. Eric Green, a human resources specialist for Military Manning (N122) in Pensacola, Fla., during a hybrid award ceremony in the NETC headquarters aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Mar. 17. Green received the plaque and a Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal for being selected as the NETC senior civilian of the quarter for first quarter fiscal year (FY) 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 10:04
|Photo ID:
|7098792
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-N0443-0006
|Resolution:
|3011x3623
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by Carla Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter
LEAVE A COMMENT