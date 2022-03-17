NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter

220317-N-N0443-0003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 17, 2022) Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Matthew Harris and Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, NETC commander, present a plaque virtually to Mr. Steven Roeseler, a product line analyst for NETC Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tenn., during a hybrid award ceremony in the NETC headquarters aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Mar. 17. Roesler received the plaque and a Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal for being selected as the NETC junior civilian of the quarter for first quarter fiscal year (FY) 2022.

