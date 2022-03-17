Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter [Image 2 of 4]

    NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Carla Thomas 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    220317-N-N0443-0003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 17, 2022) Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Matthew Harris and Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, NETC commander, present a plaque virtually to Mr. Steven Roeseler, a product line analyst for NETC Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tenn., during a hybrid award ceremony in the NETC headquarters aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Mar. 17. Roesler received the plaque and a Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal for being selected as the NETC junior civilian of the quarter for first quarter fiscal year (FY) 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by Carla Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter

