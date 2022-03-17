NETC Recognizes FY22 First Quarter Civilians of the Quarter

Photo By Carla Thomas | 220317-N-N0443-0002 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 17, 2022) Naval Education and Training...... read more read more Photo By Carla Thomas | 220317-N-N0443-0002 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 17, 2022) Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, a native of Wilmington, N.C., watches a video monitor in the NETC headquarters aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola as Mr. Steven Roeseler, a product line analyst for NETC Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tenn., is congratulated by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander of NETC, Mar. 17 for being selected as junior civilian of the quarter for first quarter fiscal year (FY) 2022. To ensure the off-station employee received recognition for his accomplishments and to allow NETC staff across the nation attend, NETC hosted the Civilian of the Quarter award ceremony in a hybrid (both live and virtual) ceremony. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), recognized the Staff Junior and Senior Civilians of the Quarter (COQ) for first quarter (1st Qtr.) fiscal year (FY) 2022 at a ceremony held aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola March 17.



Mr. Eric Green, a human resources specialist for Military Manning (N122) in Pensacola, Fla., was selected as NETC’s 1st Qtr. FY22 Senior COQ.



Serving as a Military Manning program manager, Green was vital to the successful completion of finalized manning actions for 447 enlisted Sailors and 17 officers associated with the disestablishment of three training support centers during 1st Qtr. FY22.



He oversaw and advocated for manning for the Forces Development domain, a monumental effort encompassing 13,200 personal at more than 500 activities. Tasked to execute personnel moves ahead of billet changes, Green expertly coordinated with Navy Personnel Command to remove barriers and devise innovative solutions to overcome system constraints.



Mr. Steven Roeseler, a product line analyst for NETC Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tenn., was selected as NETC’s 1st Qtr. FY22 Junior COQ.



Roeseler foresight and initiative were critical to the successful execution of his team’s mission during the unprecedented and continuing challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.



He demonstrated exceptional commitment by managing supply chain operations for 32 ratings, an effort supporting more than 12,000 accession Sailors annually. His delivery of fast, accurate, and tailored data to command leadership enabled them to make real-time decisions, affecting thousands of Sailors in the accession pipeline.



NETC, led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “street to fleet'' focus, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve the nation by transforming civilians into skilled highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.