    Red Flag 22-2: Thunderbolts lead the way [Image 6 of 6]

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, lifts off for the Nevada Test and Training Range during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2022. The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s premiere military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)

