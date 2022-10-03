U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ely Shilaikis, 389th Fighter Generation Squadron consolidated tool kit primary custodian, performs a “180 day” inspection during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 10, 2022. The 180 day inspection is a thorough cleaning and examination to ensure serviceability of the tools assigned to a consolidated tool kit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 05:25 Photo ID: 7098492 VIRIN: 220310-F-JC757-1884 Resolution: 3919x5871 Size: 11.24 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag 22-2: Thunderbolts lead the way [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.