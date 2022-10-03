U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Alexander Pineiro Tulier, 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management journeyman, orders an aircraft part during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 10, 2022. Materiel management has cradle-to-grave visibility of all DIFM (Due-In From Maintenance) parts in support of Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 05:25
|Photo ID:
|7098493
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-JC757-1910
|Resolution:
|5394x3601
|Size:
|12.72 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag 22-2: Thunderbolts lead the way [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT