Red Flag 22-2: Thunderbolts lead the way

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Alexander Pineiro Tulier, 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management journeyman, orders an aircraft part during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 10, 2022. Materiel management has cradle-to-grave visibility of all DIFM (Due-In From Maintenance) parts in support of Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)

