    Red Flag 22-2: Thunderbolts lead the way [Image 2 of 6]

    Red Flag 22-2: Thunderbolts lead the way

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brad Clifton, 389th Fighter Generation Squadron support NCOIC, organizes an e-tool charging station during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 10, 2022. Technical orders are loaded onto e-tools to be utilized for all aircraft maintenance procedures; ensuring aircraft safety and compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)

    This work, Red Flag 22-2: Thunderbolts lead the way [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    389th FS
    F-15E
    Thunderbolts
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-2

