Red Flag 22-2: Thunderbolts lead the way

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brad Clifton, 389th Fighter Generation Squadron support NCOIC, organizes an e-tool charging station during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 10, 2022. Technical orders are loaded onto e-tools to be utilized for all aircraft maintenance procedures; ensuring aircraft safety and compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)
