Red Flag 22-2: Thundebolts lead the way

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, taxi for takeoff as part of Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 7, 2022. Red Flag provides several realistic training scenarios that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)

