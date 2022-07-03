U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, taxi for takeoff as part of Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 7, 2022. Red Flag provides several realistic training scenarios that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 05:25
|Photo ID:
|7098494
|VIRIN:
|220307-F-JC757-1255
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag 22-2: Thundebolts lead the way [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
