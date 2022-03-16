U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kerron Nakhid, a transmissions systems operator with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, assembles a mobile command and control (C2) unit during a motor transport exercise in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 16, 2022. This experimental C2 unit provides the ability to command and control troops across the battle space while cutting down on the time and manpower consumed setting up a traditional combat operations center. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

