U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kerron Nakhid, left, a transmissions systems operator, and Lance Cpl. James Skinner, right, a network administrator, with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, receive a simulated 9-line during a motor transport exercise in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 16, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to train mission essential tasks, validate standard operating procedures and experiment with tactics in demand for the future operating environment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

