U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, engage notional enemy combatants during a casualty evacuation drill in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 15, 2022. Causality evacuation (CASEVAC), is utilized for the transportation of people in need of emergency medical attention to the closest medical treatment for follow-on care. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 04:02
|Photo ID:
|7098379
|VIRIN:
|220315-M-LN574-0425
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|11.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS
