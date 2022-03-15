Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise [Image 6 of 14]

    U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, engage notional enemy combatants during a casualty evacuation drill in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 15, 2022. Causality evacuation (CASEVAC), is utilized for the transportation of people in need of emergency medical attention to the closest medical treatment for follow-on care. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 04:02
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
